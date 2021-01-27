American Airlines and Alexandria International Airport (AEX) Announce New Air Service

“Having robust air service is critical to achieving economic development success in Central Louisiana,” stated Sandra McQuain, Executive Director of England Airpark and Alexandria International Airport. “We value our partnership with American Airlines and thank them for their continued investment in our community.”

In addition to offering daily service between Alexandria and Charlotte, American Airlines will continue to offer multiple daily flights between AEX and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

“We look forward to introducing our second largest hub, CLT, to customers in Alexandria,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Flights to CLT introduce several new connections up and down the east coast as customers begin to resume travel. American has taken every effort to ensure the well-being of customers throughout their journey, while offering more flexibility and choice than ever before.”

“We are excited to see new and expanded air service being offered at AEX,” stated Scott Gammel, Deputy Director of Aviation for England Airpark. “This would not have been possible without the community choosing to fly AEX and supporting our local airport.”