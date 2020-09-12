Saturday, September 12, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Alvin Kamara signs new deal; 5-year extension worth $75M

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

The Saints and running back, Alvin Kamara, come to terms on a new deal including a 5-year contract extension. The deal is worth $75 million earning over $77 million overall along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Kamara missed practice during training camp, it wasn’t until recent that he made his return circling new deal rumors.

Kamara suffered a knee injury early last season making an explosive return against Tennessee Titans.

The Saints host the Tampa Bay Bucs tomorrow, September 13th at 3:25 p.m.

You May Also Like

Generals drain Central Baptist under shower of threes

Jojuana Phillips

GAME OF THE WEEK: Peabody Magnet High

Jojuana Phillips

Rebels check off first day of summer workouts

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!