Alvin Kamara signs new deal; 5-year extension worth $75M

The Saints and running back, Alvin Kamara, come to terms on a new deal including a 5-year contract extension. The deal is worth $75 million earning over $77 million overall along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Kamara missed practice during training camp, it wasn’t until recent that he made his return circling new deal rumors.

Kamara suffered a knee injury early last season making an explosive return against Tennessee Titans.

The Saints host the Tampa Bay Bucs tomorrow, September 13th at 3:25 p.m.