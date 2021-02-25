Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Marsh Madness Basketball State Championship Tournaments

LAKE CHARLES, La. (February 25, 2021) —The Allstate Sugar Bowl Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Marsh Madness Girls’ Basketball State Championship Semi-finals will be held March 1 – 3, followed by the Boys’ Basketball State Championship Semi-finals and Finals Tournament, March 8 – 13, at the Burton Coliseum Complex, 7001 Gulf Hwy. Boys’ semi-final games will be played March 8 – March 10 with state champions being crowned on March 11 – March 13.

“We are thrilled to welcome LHSAA athletes, coaches and fans back to Lake Charles, and are proud to work alongside our many partners to secure these high profile and impactful events,” said Kyle Edmiston, President/CEO of Visit Lake Charles. “By securing this critically important tourism business for Lake Charles, we are providing stability for our industry’s future as this will generate revenue and taxes in support of our overall economic recovery.”

“Lake Charles and the Burton Coliseum have been the home of the LHSAA Boys’ Basketball State Tournament for many years, and we enjoy the level of hospitality and professionalism that all experience in southwest Louisiana. The teams are ready to compete, enjoy the local food, culture, and the warm welcome from sports fans in the area, “ said Eddie Bonine, LHSAA Executive Director.

“The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is especially thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Marsh Madness Basketball Championships. During the previous twelve months since hosting the tournaments last year, our community has endured COVID, two hurricanes, and most recently, a significant winter storm. Because we’ve overcome these unforeseen challenges, I know this year’s Marsh Madness Tournament is especially significant to all of our staff at Burton and the various departments of the Police Jury who assist us in coordinating this event. We hope this year’s tournaments are a success, and we wish the best of luck to the teams competing for their chance to be deemed state champions,” said Jason Barnes, Burton Complex Director.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 1,572 spectators will be allowed in Burton Coliseum per game. Tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis for $13 each. Each ticket purchased is good for that game only. The facility will be cleared after each session for sanitization and there will be no re-entry to the facility once you exit. Tickets for the final games will be available for purchase at 10:00 am the following morning.

Ticketholders will be required to social distance while waiting to enter the facility. Upon entry, everyone will get a temperature check and masks are mandatory at all times. For more information, visit www.lhsaa.org or contact Visit Lake Charles at (337) 436-9588.