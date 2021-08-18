Allen Parish trio arrested on forestry theft, related charges

Baton Rouge, La. (Aug. 17, 2021) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) enforcement agents arrested and booked three Allen Parish individuals into the Allen Parish Detention Center for allegedly stealing a large piece of forestry equipment and fuel from an Allen Parish sawmill business.

Ashley Nicole Nolen, 29 of , Pitkin, La., was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000. Bond was set at $25,000.

Jeffery Nolen, 29 of Pitkin, La. was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with one count each of theft over $1,000 and criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $25,000.

LDAF agents received a complaint from an Allen Parish sawmill business owner that a 3,750 pound wood-chipper wheel was stolen from the sawmill property. An investigation revealed Ashley and Jeffery allegedly entered the sawmill property on July 21, 2021, and Jeffery used a forklift to load the wood-chipper wheel onto a truck. Ashley and Jeffery reportedly sold the wheel to a scrap-metal yard. The wood-chipper wheel is valued at $4,000.

As a result of the investigation, LDAF agents said additional evidence regarding separate, unrelated incidents showed Joseph Nolen, 30, of Pitkin, La. allegedly stole fuel on July 30 and Aug. 3 from the same property.

Joseph was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with one count of simple burglary, two counts of theft and two counts of criminal trespassing. Bond was set at $32,500.

“It is imperative for both landowners and business owners to pay close attention to activity on their property and immediately report a suspected crime,” Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said. “Fortunately, our LDAF enforcement agents were notified quickly following this theft. They recovered and returned the wood chipper wheel to the business owner.”

The LDAF enforcement agents were assisted by the Allen and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Offices.