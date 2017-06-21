Local Headlines Top Stories 

Pineville Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting a Vehicle

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – On May 10th, 2017, deputies responded to the 400 block of Froust Street in reference to criminal damage to a vehicle.  According to the complainant, while his vehicle was being used by a family member a subject identified as Jeffrey Evan Burnaman, allegedly shot the vehicle.  Deputies took a report and the case was turned over to Detectives at the Tioga Sub-station.  After conducting their investigation detectives were able to establish probable cause for a warrant to be issued for Burnaman’s arrest for criminal damage to property.  On June 14th, 2017, Burnaman was located and arrested for the outstanding warrant and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was later released on a $5,000.00 bond.   

Arrestee:             Jeffrey Evan Burnaman, 39     236 Estate Drive, Pineville, LA

Charge:                Criminal Damage to Property $500-$50,000

 

