Alleged Animal Cruelty at the Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Training Facility in Lena, LA

WARNING this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Several videos have surfaced on Facebook and other social media on alleged animal cruelty happening at the Cypress Arrow training academy in Lena, Louisiana.

The video which has gone viral shows two trainers attempting to train a Cane Corso, The Cane Corso is usually kept as a companion dog or guard dog; it may also be used to protect livestock. In the past it was used for hunting large game, and also to herd cattle and is closely related to the Neapolitan Mastiff. Cypress arrow advertises itself as Louisiana’s largest Cane Corso breeder and an all-breed dog training facility. One trainer whips the dog on the top of the head and the dog is seen struggling. Eventually the dog complies and sits then lays down. The Cypress Arrow Cane Corso Facebook page has been removed and the website is down. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that their animal control section as well as the criminal investigations division are conducting a thorough investigation into the videos as well as their origin. So far they have received only one complaint from an owner about an animal in the videos but people from all over the country have reached out to them via phone calls and Facebook posts.