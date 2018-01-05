Allegations of Cyberstalking Results In Arrest

Press Release – On December 01, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to Cyberstalking that occurred in the Alexandria Area. The complainant informed deputies that Sheryl Lynette Williams, 50 of Woodworth utilized an electronic device to contact and harass the victim repeatedly over an extended period of time. Due to the nature of the allegations the case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.

Sufficient probable cause was established and warrant(s) were granted for Williams’ arrest in reference Two Counts – Cyberstalking.

On January 04, 2018, Williams was located and taken into custody without incident. Sheryl Lynette Williams of 15 Leblanc Lane Lot #3 Woodworth, Louisiana was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrant(s). Williams was released later that day after posting a $5,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Sheryl Lynette Williams, 50, Woodworth, LA

Charges: Two Counts – Cyberstalking