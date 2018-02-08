Allegations of Cruelty to Animals & Theft of Livestock Results In Arrest

Press Release – On December 24th , 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to Livestock Theft and Cruelty to Animals that occurred in the Deville Area. According to the complainant, someone had killed one of his pigs. During their investigation, Detectives assigned to the Deville Substation received additional complaints of ATV theft(s) as well as burglaries that occurred in the same area of the community. Detectives developed Jacob Thomas Huffman, 31 of 50 Bell Road in Deville, as a suspect in all of the reported crimes. Sufficient probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for Huffman’s arrest in reference three counts Simple Burglary, one count Theft $750 – $5,000, one count Simple Criminal Damage Less than $1,000, one count Theft Less Than $750, and one count Cruelty to Animals.

As their investigation continued, on February 1st , 2018, Detectives received information that Jacob and his brother, Joseph Wayne Huffman Jr., 35 of 50 Bell Road, Deville, were residing in a wooded area of Deville without the permission of the land owner. Later that day, Detectives in conjunction with members of the United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, located Jacob and Joseph trespassing on the property. Jacob Thomas Huffman and Joseph Wayne Huffman Jr. both were taken into custody without incident. Jacob was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to the warrants, as well as one count Possession CDS 2, one count Possession Drug Paraphernalia 1st, one count Illegal Carry Weapon with Drugs, and one count Firearm Possessed by Felon Convicted of Certain Crimes. Joseph was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to one count Criminal Trespassing, one count Possession CDS 2, one count Possession Drug Paraphernalia 1st, and one count Illegal Carry Weapon with Drugs.

Jacob is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $107,000 Bond. Joseph is also currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $11,500 Bond.

Arrestee: Jacob Thomas Huffman, 31 of Deville, LA

Charges: Three Counts – Simple Burglary

One Count – Theft $750 – $5,000

One Count – Simple Criminal Damage Less than $1,000

One Count – Theft Less Than $750

One Count – Cruelty to Animals

One Count – Possession CDS 2

One Count – Possession Drug Paraphernalia 1st

One Count – Illegal Carry Weapon with Drugs

One Count – Firearm Possessed By Felon Convicted of Certain Crimes

___________________________________________________________________

Arrestee: Joseph Wayne Huffman Jr., 35 of Deville, LA

Charges: One Count – Criminal Trespassing

One Count – Possession CDS 2

One Count – Possession Drug Paraphernalia 1st

One Count – Illegal Carry Weapon with Drugs