All Tigers: 4 from LSU steal the show at College Football Awards

College Football Awards were handed out Thursday night at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

And, the night was dominated by purple and gold.

Quarterback Joe Burrow won the Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback) and Walter Camp Award (best player).

Safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award (best defensive back).

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver).

And, Ed Orgeron was named Home Depot coach of the year.

13-0 LSU plays Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals in Atlanta December 28th.