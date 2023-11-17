All-Terrain Track Chairs now available at eight Louisiana state parks

BATON ROUGE, La. – All-terrain track wheelchairs are now available at eight Louisiana State Park locations. Specially designed for the outdoors, the all-terrain, electric-powered chairs provide users with the ability to navigate trails and areas of the park not suitable for conventional wheelchairs. Louisiana State Parks acquired the first chair this June and recently added seven more to its inventory.



“We are thrilled to offer access to all-terrain track chairs at not just one state park but now at eight Louisiana State Park locations. These specially-designed all-terrain chairs can really open up a world of new experiences for people with limited mobility,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.



Reservations are now available at the following locations: Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton; Louisiana State Arboretum at Chicot State Park in Ville Platte; Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville; Jimmie Davis State Park in Chatham; Lake D’Arbonne State Park in Farmerville; North Toledo Bend State Park in Zwolle; Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson; and, Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles.



There is no fee to use the chairs. Chairs must be reserved 48 hours in advance. Users must complete a user agreement and liability waiver form as well as a short in-person training in order to check out the all-terrain chairs.



For more information, visit the Louisiana State Parks All-Terrain Track Chair webpage.



The seven new chairs were purchased through private, tax-deductible donations made to the Louisiana Park Foundation. Help support Louisiana State Parks with a charitable donation to the Louisiana Parks Foundation. For more information to make your donation, visit the Louisiana Parks Foundation webpage.