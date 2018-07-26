ALL Dixie Girls Softball World Series coming to Alexandria

Alexandria, La –Alexandria will play host city to all nine divisions of the Dixie Girls Softball World Series at Johnny Downs Sports Complex and the Alexandria Youth Complex from July 27 to August 2, 2018.

“This is monumental,” says Keith “Skip” Fox, Alexandria Dixie Softball President. “This will be the first time ever that all nine divisions have had the World Series in the same place at the same time.”

The tournament will welcome approximately 5,000 visitors to the city. The participating divisions include Sweetees Traditional (ages 4-6), Sweetees X-Play (ages 4-6), Darlings (ages 7-9), Angels Traditional (ages 9-10), Angels X-Play (ages 9-10), Ponytails Traditional (ages 11-12), Ponytails X-Play (ages 11-12), Belles (ages 13-15), and Debs (ages 16-19.) Teams will hail from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Texas.

“Some of the divisions will see 43 participating teams,” says Fox.

The Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates economic impact for the event will be approximately $2.5 million. Executive Director Sherry Ellington says the tournament attendees will be staying in our hotels, occupying an estimated 2,000 hotel rooms. The players, coaches, family, and other spectators will be eating, shopping, visiting attractions, and buying gas while in town.

“We want to welcome these teams to Alexandria and to make sure they enjoy themselves while they are here,” said Ellington. “It is an honor to host the World Series and we thank the Alexandria Dixie Girls Softball organization for their efforts to bring this tournament to town again and again.”

The tournament is open to the public. Admission to games will be $7 for adults, $5 for children, ages 5 and under are free or a weekly pass can be purchased for $25. Game times will be 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

Dixie Softball (officially, Dixie Softball, Incorporated) is a non-profit organization based out of Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by James E. “Obie” Evans in 1968 and later, along with others incorporated in 1975, Dixie Softball organizes hundreds of local youth softball leagues in eleven states throughout the Southeast Corridor of the United States.

For more Information or to learn how you can sponsor this year’s World Series, visit http://alexandriadixiesoftball.com/ or call Skip Fox at (318) 446-5965.