All Clear After Bomb Threat at Peabody High School

Alexandria, LA (Sept. 14, 2021) – The Alexandria Police Department received a call Tuesday morning from an anonymous source saying a bomb had been placed in Peabody High School to be detonated at 9 a.m. Students were evacuated and taken to nearby Arthur F. Smith School while law enforcement including the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department and school personnel searched Peabody High School’s premises for the alleged bomb. No device was found and students have returned to class.

“We take threats like this very seriously to ensure the safety of students and the community,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “We appreciate the help of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer as well as the school personnel at Peabody and at Arthur F. Smith in assisting to ensure students were safely evacuated in an orderly fashion and then able to return safely to class.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the APD Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460.