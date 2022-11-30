Alexandria Zoo’s Holiday Light Safari Brings Christmas Fun to CENLA

The Alexandria Zoo is lighting up the holidays with a nighttime animal safari.

It is a magical time for families to see the zoo in a different light.

The Holiday Light Safari has all kinds of light displays for families to enjoy.

Alexandria Zoo Director Max Lakes says, “It’s the best thing in Central Louisiana to really get that Christmas feel and get in that Christmas spirit.”

It will be just as fun as last year, but with a few minor changes.

“For a lot of years, we’ve had the same layout, so you go through the different areas and it’s the same color schemes and we’ve changed that up a little bit, so the entrance is a different color scheme.”

The Alexandria Zoo has a brand-new train with electric lights and sounds.

KLAX News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “Children can have an amazing time at the Holiday Light Safari where they can ride the train and enjoy all the pretty lights.”

Children can share their wish list with Santa at a Cajun-themed Santa house.

While most zoo animals will be asleep, families can still catch some whimsical light animals.

“Some of the animals will be out, some won’t so the big thing at night is the lights so you can come to get your Christmas fix on and ride the train and see all the beautiful lights.”

The Alexandria Zoo encourages families to make happy Christmas memories at the safari.

The Holiday Light Safari at the Alexandria Zoo opens at 5:30 pm on Friday, December 2nd.