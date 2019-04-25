Alexandria zoo welcomes three new baby otters

The Alexandria zoo annual party for the planet event will kick off Saturday. Due to the rain, the event was originally set for the 13thbut better late than ever, this year will be a little different.Three new baby river otters will officially make their debut on Saturday. It has been 2 years since North American river otters Emmy and Mack gave birth so this is a big deal for zoo goers . Zoo veterinarian Rebekah Riedel says anytime we have babies that definitely brings people in . Who doesn’t love babies of any species um with them as the newest set of babies and our newest set was two years ago . Riedel expressed they are excited for them to be out . The baby otters are set to steal the show at 11 a.m, followed by other activities such as interactive booth that includes games and give aways . Locals will be able to get up close and personal with creatures and talk with zoo keepers to learn what the zoo is doing to protect threatened and endangered species. Also kids will get to meet the recycling pup that never let anything go to waste . Party for the planet will start at 11 am and end at 3 p.M . For more information contact the Alexandria zoo .