Alexandria Zoo to have World Lion Day celebration on Aug. 12

Aug. 10, is World Lion Day. The day is a great opportunity to bring awareness to the declining population of lions says Alexandria Zoo zookeeper Rhonda Napier.

“Lions in the wild need all the help we can give them,” says Napier. “Their habitats are slowly going down. Anything that we can do for the lions is going to be great in the long run.”

Napier says the lions are a joy to work with.

“I’ve been a zookeeper for 37 years,” says Napier. “This is the third set of lions that I have worked with here at the Alexandria Zoo. These two get along really well. They have their own little personalities. Taj, our male, came to us as a young guy. He was scared of everything.”

Lion day takes place in one of the hottest months of the year and Assistant Education Curator Julianne Turner says the zoo is keeping the cats cool.

“You may or may not be able to hear we do have a little waterfall going, so there’s always fresh water being recycled and then our keepers are doing a really awesome job this summer of giving lots of ice treats,” says Turner. “It’s their food kind of frozen in a big block of ice and put out for them to crunch on and keep their body temperatures down.”

Turner says The Alexandria Zoo is also continuing to recognize World lion day into the weekend with a chance for the public to come play games and learn more about the species.

“World Lion Day ended up in the middle of the week,” says Turner. “We wanted a chance to celebrate with everyone. So, we will be hosting our World Lion Day celebration this coming Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon back in our Africa section of the zoo.”

The event is free with admission and will include an educational message from zookeepers and lion themed games.

The Alexandria Zoo is also offering SNAP Family Days on the first Thursday of each month. SNAP users with a valid Rapides Parish ID are granted free entry for up to two adults and four children.

Visit https://www.thealexandriazoo.com for more information.