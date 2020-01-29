Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Alexandria Zoo Mardi Grad Party

Don your purple, green and gold and parade over to the Zoo for the Mardi Gras Party.

KING CAKE. Sink your teeth into a delicious slice of Atwood’s Bakery king cake.

LIVE MUSIC. Mambo to live music by the LaCour Trio at the Festival Plaza.

KIDS’ ACTIVITIES. Get up close with some of Alexandria Zoo’s animal ambassadors and visit with costumed characters.

Regular Zoo admission. FOTAZ members are free with card and photo ID.

Sponsored by Friends of the Alexandria Zoo, City of Alexandria, and Atwood’s Bakery.

https://www.facebook.com/events/255904552044930/

 

