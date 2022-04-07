Alexandria Zoo Honors Beloved Tigers

Ever year the Friends of the Zoo Organization hosts events for the community.

The Alexandria Zoo has fun activities and events throughout the year.

Max Lakes is excited to host Zoo Brew to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

His goal is to raise funds for the tiger habitat.

He is grateful to be a part of preserving the tiger species.

Lakes says 20 percent of each ticket sale is going towards the tiger habitat.

Tigers Hannah and Jamu lived to be over 20 years old.

Lakes encourages people to support the tiger legacy.

Adults 21 and over can relax, socialize, and listen to music.

They will see some the animals of the zoo at night.

The fundraiser can bring back tigers and help their species survive.

The Zoo Brew is on Friday, April 8th starting at 6 pm. Buy your tickets on alexandriazoo.com/zoobrew.