Alexandria Zoo collaborates with NSU class

Partnering with community organizations has been a longstanding commitment for

Alexandria Zoo. Last fall, the Zoo collaborated with a communications class at Northwestern

State University taught by Jessica Zhang, Ph.D., an Associate Professor and Department Head

of New Media, Journalism, and Communication Arts.

The class created a mock integrated communications campaign for the Zoo. “The project

was amazing,” said Zoo Director Dr. Max Lakes. “The students developed numerous exciting

ideas, and they were well presented in the media package.”

The experience has turned into an internship for two of the students who participated in the

class. The interns, Savannah Thompson and McKenzie Seastrunk, both say they are excited to

work with the Zoo and put their skills to use for such a good cause. Thompson also adds “it’s

an amazing opportunity, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”

The Zoo is proud to be able to offer opportunities for college students in the community to

build professional skills and gain practical experience in their chosen field. “Alexandria Zoo is

excited to have been a part of the Dr. Zhang’s class, and we look forward to more

collaborations in the future,” said Dr. Lakes.