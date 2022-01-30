Alexandria Zoo collaborates with NSU class
Partnering with community organizations has been a longstanding commitment for
Alexandria Zoo. Last fall, the Zoo collaborated with a communications class at Northwestern
State University taught by Jessica Zhang, Ph.D., an Associate Professor and Department Head
of New Media, Journalism, and Communication Arts.
The class created a mock integrated communications campaign for the Zoo. “The project
was amazing,” said Zoo Director Dr. Max Lakes. “The students developed numerous exciting
ideas, and they were well presented in the media package.”
The experience has turned into an internship for two of the students who participated in the
class. The interns, Savannah Thompson and McKenzie Seastrunk, both say they are excited to
work with the Zoo and put their skills to use for such a good cause. Thompson also adds “it’s
an amazing opportunity, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”
The Zoo is proud to be able to offer opportunities for college students in the community to
build professional skills and gain practical experience in their chosen field. “Alexandria Zoo is
excited to have been a part of the Dr. Zhang’s class, and we look forward to more
collaborations in the future,” said Dr. Lakes.