Alexandria Zoo – Brew and Wine Too

Tap into your wild side at Zoo Brew & Wine Too presented by Walker Kia. It’s a night of great brews, great music and amazing animals.

Guests 21-and-over can sip on Louisiana craft brews and wine, rock out to live music, play games, and get up-close with some of the Zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Vendors include Huckleberry Brewing Company, Cane River Brewing, Twenty 8 West Brewing, Crying Eagle Brewing, Tin Roof Brewing Company, Amato’s Winery, and Bayou Teche Brewing.

Tasty food truck fare available for purchase from Debbie’s Meat Pies, Uncle Willie’s BBQ, and Big Belly’s. Additional beer and wine available for purchase.

First 250 General Admission tickets sold include a souvenir glass.

General Admission $25 | Designated Driver $15

http://thealexandriazoo.com/ZooBrew.html

(Tickets on sale beginning March 1)

Guests (including Designated Drivers) must be at least 21 years old and present a valid photo ID. Babies or children are not allowed. Guests without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter the event. Zoo Brew will be held rain or shine. All sales are final; no refunds or exchanges. Please consider your unused ticket as a tax-deductible donation.