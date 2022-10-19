Alexandria Zoo Boo is Set for this Saturday October 22

The Alexandria Zoo is set for Zoo Boo coming up this weekend. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey shows us what they have to offer.

The Alexandria Zoo is decked out and ready for this years’ Zoo Boo which is this Saturday October 22.

Zoo Director Max Lakes tells us what to expect this year.

“Zoo Boo this year is going to be phenomenal. We’re doing it different then we have in the past so a lot of people that grew up here that remember Zoo Boo being a nighttime event on the weekends, we’re switching it up to a daytime event. We want to be able to offer guests as much as we can and do things a little differently.”

“But you’ll come in you’ll have a card there will be 20 different treat stations that you can stop at and get your candy and also be able to see all the animals of the zoo. So it’s not just a dedicated line where you stand in line for a long time work your way through the zoo and then leave you can wonder through the zoo and see all the animals and the fun stuff.”

“This is the beginning of our holiday season. It’s one of our biggest events. The community loves it. We’re adding on a lot of different stuff since we’re being able to do it in the daytime. So, our African field is going to have a petting zoo in it and a straw maze. And a lot of different stuff some face painting. And just to be able to see the kids smile and have a family friendly event is a really good time for us.”

“This will be one of the biggest crowds of the year, so we do ask people to know before they get here to have their patience. The lines will be long. We are going to have three lines open to make it as fast as possible. Also know that parking might be a little tight but we do have a trolley that’s going to be running so if you have to park a ways away there’s going to be different trolley stops for you to get on the bus and then get dropped off close to the zoo.”

Zoo Boo will be this Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Click link for Admission price, Zoo Map and Parking availability:

Zoo Boo