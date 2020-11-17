Alexandria Youth and Teen Center receives Think Tank Computer Lab

Alexandria, La. (November 17, 2020) — The City of Alexandria and Louisiana State University of Alexandria held a formal ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for the new Think Tank computer lab at the Alexandria Youth and Teen center.

“It is an honor to partner with the City of Alexandria in providing our city’s youth access to technology that is so greatly needed in this rapidly evolving digital age,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “It is important for LSUA to ensure that all teens have the tools needed to grow and progress in their education. We also hope this becomes a catalyst for students to learn more about educational and career opportunities available in the transition to a post-secondary education.”

LSUA provided the computers for the lab, which will be available for students to use once the Youth and Teen Center reopens. The center is currently closed due to COVID-19 health precautions.

“We are extremely grateful to LSUA for their very generous donation of computer equipment for participants at our Youth and Teen Center,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “As Dr. Coreil noted, it is critical that our youth have access to technology. And with increased use of virtual learning activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that our students have access to computers. Students today need to develop their computer skills not only to be able to complete their current classroom assignments, but to be prepared to be successful in an increasingly digital world.”