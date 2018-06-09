Alexandria Women Charged with Stabbing Boyfriend

Press Release – On June 3, APD officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Ridgewood Drive, to a report of a man being stabbed. Officers arrived and found blood on the sidewalk and the front door open. Officers entered and located the victim in the living room with a towel around the injury on his arm, and a large pool of blood beneath him. Medical personnel responded quickly to treat the victim. Also present in the house were the victim’s girlfriend and a two-year-old child.

Detectives were called to investigate the incident. Both the victim and girlfriend were interviewed and ultimately the victim’s girlfriend, Kristin Lavespere, was arrested and charged with Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.