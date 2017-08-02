Alexandria Women Arrested for Stealing Family Member’s Identify

Press Release – On July 24, APD Detectives received a complaint from a woman who reported several credit card accounts being opened in her name. In addition to credit cards to Home Depot and other stores, the victim was contacted by a property management company about past due rent at a house she did not live in. The investigation ultimately led to a family member of the victim, who used the victim’s name and personal information to rent the house and open the lines of credit.

Detectives secured a warrant for the Leah Nessmith, 37, of Alexandria, for four counts of Identity Theft, and one counts of Theft by Unauthorized Use of an Access Card, $750-5000. She was arrested on July 25 without incident, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center