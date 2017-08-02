Local Headlines Top Stories 

Alexandria Women Arrested for Stealing Family Member’s Identify

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – On July 24, APD Detectives received a complaint from a woman who reported several credit card accounts being opened in her name. In addition to credit cards to Home Depot and other stores, the victim was contacted by a property management company about past due rent at a house she did not live in. The investigation ultimately led to a family member of the victim, who used the victim’s name and personal information to rent the house and open the lines of credit.

Detectives secured a warrant for the Leah Nessmith, 37, of Alexandria, for four counts of Identity Theft, and one counts of Theft by Unauthorized Use of an Access Card, $750-5000. She was arrested on July 25 without incident, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center

You May Also Like

Law Enforcement Reminds Drivers To Watch for Children During Holidays

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Law Enforcement Reminds Drivers To Watch for Children During Holidays

First Alexandria Mayoral Candidate Announces Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on First Alexandria Mayoral Candidate Announces Today

Car Accident Results in Shooting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Car Accident Results in Shooting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *