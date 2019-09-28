Alexandria woman sentenced for financial aid fraud

United States Attorney David C. Joseph has announced that 36 year old Adaysha Tanner, of Alexandria, has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for financial aid fraud.

Her sentencing comes after a scheme where she filled out and submitted false student aid applications for more than $95,000.

As a result of Tanner’s fraudulent scheme, the U.S. Department of Education disbursed a total of $106,744 in Federal Direct Stafford loans and Federal Pell grants to Bossier Parish Community College.

Tanner has also been ordered to pay $106,744 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.

She pleaded guilty on May 14, 2019.