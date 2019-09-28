Saturday, September 28, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Alexandria woman sentenced for financial aid fraud

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

United States Attorney David C. Joseph has announced that 36 year old Adaysha Tanner, of Alexandria, has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for financial aid fraud.

Her sentencing comes after a scheme where she filled out and submitted false student aid applications for more than $95,000.

As a result of Tanner’s fraudulent scheme, the U.S. Department of Education disbursed a total of $106,744 in Federal Direct Stafford loans and Federal Pell grants to Bossier Parish Community College.

Tanner has also been ordered to pay $106,744 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.

She pleaded guilty on May 14, 2019.

You May Also Like

Police Investigating Weekend Shootings in Central Louisiana

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Police Investigating Weekend Shootings in Central Louisiana

Leesville announces its annual Cleanup Week and Spring Trash Bash

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Leesville announces its annual Cleanup Week and Spring Trash Bash

Alexandria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Alexandria Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV