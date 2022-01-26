Alexandria Woman Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Grant Parish – On January 11, 2022, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 east of U.S. Highway 165. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Lakerielle M. Kittlin of Alexandria.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by 44-year-old Alexander R. Lee of Jena, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 8. For reasons still under investigation, the Yukon crossed the centerlines into the eastbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Kittlin. After impact, the Elantra became engulfed in flames.

Kittlin, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Lee, who was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

On January 24, 2022, Troop E was notified that Kittlin had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on January 22, 2022.