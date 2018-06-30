Local Headlines Top Stories 

Alexandria Woman is Arrested for 2nd Degree Murder

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Rapides Deputies say they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Alexandria woman suspected of murder.  She is Taurnena Shondale Foster.  Alexandria police say she distributed Carfentanil to another Alexandria woman causing her death.  Foster was taken into custody on June 28, 2018 on Yoist Street.

RPSO 6/28/18- Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Warrant Section apprehended Taurnena Shondale Foster this morning.

A warrant was issued for Foster after a Rapides Parish grand jury returned a true bill, indicting her on a second-degree murder charge after Alexandria Police said she distributed carfentanil to another Alexandria woman,

Deputies started working on locating Foster early this morning and through information gathered during their search, deputies located Foster on Yoist Street.

Foster was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrant.  Bond has been set at $100,000.00.

