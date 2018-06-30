Alexandria Woman Arrested on Forgery Charges

Rapides Deputies arrest a local woman for allegedly forging checks at different banks. 36-year-old Christina Belle Gilchrist is charged with Monetary Instrument Abuse, Bank Fraud & Forgery. Deputies say this case dates back to March when she opened a checking account with a forged check.

ABC31 News

RPSO – On March 8th, 2018, deputies responded to a local banking company in reference to a report of forged checks. According to the initial complaint, the bank’s representative stated that a subject, identified as Christina Belle Gilchrist, 36 of Alexandria, opened a checking account with a check that was later determined to be a fraudulent or forged check.

Detectives began their investigation and discovered Gilchrist then deposited three more checks within three days at three different bank branches other than the one she opened the account at. Gilchrist was able to access the funds before the bank discovered that the checks were forged.

From their investigation, detectives were able to determine not only did Gilchrist forge the names of the account holders written on the checks, she also physically altered the information on the checks. The bank representative made numerous attempts to have Gilchrist correct the issue before filing the report, but no action was taken.

With the evidence detectives had, they were able to obtain warrants for Gilchrist’s arrest. On May 31st, Gilchrist was located by Patrol Deputies, taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. Gilchrist remains in jail on a $4,500 bond on these charges but is also being held on Probation Violation by the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole.

Gilchrist is charged with Three Counts Monetary Instrument Abuse, Three Counts Bank Fraud and Three Counts Forgery.