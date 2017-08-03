Alexandria Woman Arrested for Stabbing Husband

Press Release – On August 1, around 1:30 pm, APD officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1900 block of Wise Street. When officers arrived, they contacted the victim, who had been stabbed in the leg. The victim reported that he had recently seen his children and their mother at a nearby store, and that his wife was angry about that, and when he came home, she immediately attacked him with a knife. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before officers arrived on scene, the suspect, identified as Janice Dorsey (AKA Janice Armstead), 38, of Alexandria, had left the scene. A short time later, Dorsey came to APD HQ and spoke to detectives about the incident, before ultimately being charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.