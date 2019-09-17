Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Local Headlines 

Alexandria woman arrested for internal theft

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

An Alexandria woman was arrested after an internal theft complaint.

60 year old Kathy Lynn Walker was arrested for theft over $25,000 after deputies responded to a local business in reference to the complaint.

The complaint stated that Walker issued herself additional payroll checks without the consent of her employer totaling an excess of $70,000.

Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations, which led to Walker’s arrest.

She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on September 13th and released later that day on a $1,000 bond.

