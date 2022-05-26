Thursday, May 26, 2022
Alexandria Woman Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run Incident

Jacque Murphy

Alexandria, La. (May 25, 2022) – An Alexandria woman has been arrested in connection with the Monday night hit-and-run death of a bicyclist.

Katie V. Haddad, 36, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while under suspension.

The fatal accident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of MacArthur Drive when Bo James Holloway, 40, of Alexandria was struck and killed while riding a bicycle.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099 or the traffic division at 318-441-6408.

