Alexandria Woman Arrested for 1-Count of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has made a second arrest in a shooting that occurred Saturday, February 25th, 2023.

At approximately 05:06 PM that afternoon, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a local residence in reference to someone being shot at while driving on North Mall Drive. Upon Officers arrival, they spoke to the victims, a 21-year old male and a 16-year old male, both from Alexandria, LA, who stated they were driving on North Mall Drive at its intersection with North Boulevard, when they were fired upon by the occupants of a white sedan. After firing several shots, the suspects in the white sedan drove away.

Alexandria Detectives were able to identify a suspect involved in the shooting and arrested 19-year old male Calvin Armstead, from Alexandria, LA. He was charged with 2-Counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, not long after the shooting took place.

Yesterday, April 14th, Alexandria Detectives arrested 23-year old female Tiara D. Frank, from Alexandria, LA, for 1-Count of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

