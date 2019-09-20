Friday, September 20, 2019
Alexandria woman arrested after Pineville man’s death

Shirah Leblanc has been arrested on multiple drug charges and a 2nd degree murder warrant.

Only July 29 the Pineville Police Department was dispatched to a medical emergency involving a drug overdose, that’s when they found the victim, Michael Nida, deceased.

An investigation began and probable cause was established for a search warrant for a residence where it was believed that Leblanc had sold or distributed drugs to Nida that led to his death. Drugs were found in the residence during the search.

After investigators received the autopsy and toxicology report for Nida, along with information gathered during the investigation, Leblanc was arrested on a warrant for 2nd degree murder and multiple drug charges.

