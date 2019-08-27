Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Alexandria woman arrested after carjacking off duty deputy

A woman from Alexandria has been arrested after deputies responded to a call in reference to a carjacking.

39 year old Karen Cage has been arrested for one count each of carjacking, 1st degree robbery, aggravated obstruction of a public roadway, resisting an officer with force and battery of a police officer.

According to deputies, Cage was walking into on-coming traffic when she opened the door and entered a vehicle that was being driven by an off duty deputy (who was in uniform at the time).

A verbal altercation occurred and Cage then attacked the off duty deputy and grabbed several items from the vehicle, including a firearm.

The off duty deputy chased Cage and was able to apprehend her shortly after.

