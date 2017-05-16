Alexandria Woman Accused of Burglary and Assault

An Alexandria woman is arrested over the weekend for burglary and assault with a firearm. She’s 33-year-old Naomi Self, who police say threatened a couple at a home on MacArthur Drive.

News Release – On May 12, shortly after 1 pm, APD officers responded to the area of MacArthur Drive and Horseshoe Drive to a report of a subject being held at gunpoint. Officers arrived in the area and located one of the victims, who said she and a male friend were threatened by a woman with a gun. She said she had been visiting with her friend when the suspect arrived at the house, then broke into the victim’s car and got the victim’s gun. The suspect then allegedly broke a window to the home and threatened both the victim and her friend with the gun. She said the incident occurred at her friend’s house in the 5800 block of MacArthur Drive.

Officers went to the residence and were able to contact the male friend and the female suspect without further incident. The suspect was taken into custody and was treated by emergency personnel for a minor injury cause by the broken glass. The gun was found hidden near the house and was collected as evidence. The suspect was identified as Naomi Self, 33, of Alexandria, and was charged with Simple Burglary of a Vehicle and two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. She was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.