Thursday, April 25, 2019
Community News 

Alexandria wins cleanest city contest

Jojuana Phillips

The City of Alexandria was awarded first place on April 18th in the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Cleanest City Contest, District VIII. The city will now move on to compete at the state level against Lake Charles and Monroe.

The goal of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Cleanest City Contest is to help combat litter and encourage everyone to keep Louisiana clean and beautiful. The contest is in its 61st year and helps raise awareness of the importance of a clean environment.

“I am proud of our employees and our citizens who work hard every day to keep our streets clean and our yards beautiful,” said Mayor Jeff Hall. “It shows that we all care very much about our city, and that others recognize our pride.”

The Louisiana Garden Club Federation also encourages schools to participate in an anti-litter poster contest and a cleanest school contest because education is a critical factor in teaching people about the importance of a clean environment.

