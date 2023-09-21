Alexandria VA Medical Center Hosts Information Fair to Raise Veteran Suicide Awareness

September marks National Suicide Prevention Month – a month to remember the lives lost to suicide and millions who have struggled with suicidal ideation.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the Alexandria VA Hospital raises suicide awareness.

VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator Rakinzie Fisher-Denham says, “You may need to find a battle buddy after the military, it may not stop where you need someone to lean on. I feel like suicide prevention is everyone’s call, so to speak. It’s important to have support because a lot of times those that are struggling have lost hope within themselves.”

According to American Addiction Centers, veterans make up nearly a quarter of suicide deaths in the U.S.

Denham says, “I have a strong history of military in my family background, and so being able to come to a facility like the VA, whose whole mission is to serve heroes, it falls in line so much with the passion that myself and other providers like me at the VA all have.”

The VA encourages veterans to seek relief through community outreach.

Pastor of Fresh Start Ministry Jason Barlow says, “The Bible says that as a man thinks in his heart, so is he. So, whatever you believe about yourself is what you’re going to be. Understand that you have some hardwired thought processes that are very negative and dark, and if you will begin to change the way you think, it will eventually work its way out to your behavior.

The Compact Act gives all veterans access to free emergency suicide care.

VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator says, “That includes transportation to and from. That covers 30 days of inpatient and 90 days of outpatient. And both of those can be extended. And at the end of the day, if you’re strong enough where you feel like you don’t need a battle buddy, someone may be needing you.”

Their goal is to spread the word about actions we can take to prevent suicide.

For veterans in crisis, call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.