Alexandria VA Health Care System seeks to care for veterans

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The U.S. Census bureau says there are more than 16 million veterans in the country. And America has made a commitment to their wellbeing. So how are we doing taking care of those who fought to keep us safe? ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey heard from the director of the Veterans Affairs Hospital System about the work they are doing to help veterans in the state.

Peter Dancy served 22 years as a U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer, and he brings that experience to his role as director of the Alexandria VA Health Care System.

He explained to a meeting of the Alexandria Rotary Club how the system seeks to meet the health care needs of veterans.

Rotarian Mike Tudor says the VA system has a huge impact on the area.

“He is leading an organization that has a tremendous economic impact particularly an impact on our veterans in our area and spreads over the whole southwest part of the state but it’s a tremendous campus a great employer.”

One of the things that stuck out for Tudor is the way the VA is addressing suicide among veterans.

“What Peter emphasized today was their services for veteran suicides which is a national crisis and all of the outreach that they do, but the number of services that they offer veterans was very eye opening for us in the audience it is a totally comprehensive hospital.”

Dancy says he is working to expand care for veterans at the hospital system.

“One of the major things we are doing is trying to create capacity at the Alexandria VA by bringing veterans back into the VA. We’re trying to do that by creating a number of additional primary care providers specialty providers, mental health so that we have the ability to take care of as many veterans as we can.”

Dancy calls the VA’s mission “three-fold:” They take care of a veteran’s health, it oversees financial benefits to veterans and it gives them a respectful burial.

He stresses the VA in Alexandria isn’t closing down. It’s growing to care for people who cared enough to serve.

