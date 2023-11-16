Alexandria utility ratepayers protest against high bills, disconnects

Confusion and anger linger tonight with Alexandria utility customers about the city’s handling of a computer security breach last year that affected everyone’s utility bills. Many are still so upset, they took to the streets in protest this week. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has a close-up look tonight at the protest, and why it has some protesters calling for the firing of several city officials.

Shauntell Dauzat of Alexandria says she barely makes ends meet. She says the City of Alexandria has shut off her electricity four times recently, saying she currently owes the city about three thousand dollars.

She says she didn’t receive a bill for four months following the cyber security breach of the utilities system and doesn’t think her bill reflects the amount of electricity she used.

“I made a payment for 525 it was supposed to be for 565 so I had to do another payment of 40 dollars to get my utilities turned on and I still don’t understand why my bill.”

Several residents upset about the utility situation in the city joined Shauntall in protest at the utility office.

Shicola Jones of Project Enough organized this march. She also is pushing a petition to remove Mayor Jacques Roy and the two at-large council members over the utility problem.

She says the Mayor needs to address the issue, and project RESTOR, the city’s plan to address it.

“It’s his job to come and explain to people now Project RESTOR the council board made the mistake and it’s his job to come out and explain it to the people now. It’s not our job to keep explaining Project RESTOR.”

Jones says that she did not apply for RESTOR money because she did not fit the income requirements but when she saw RESTOR on her bill she thought it was money she did not have to pay back.

“I would have just rather have paid my whole bill. I didn’t need you to give me something and you’re going to tell me when I’m going to pay it back. I might lose my job or something. I might not be able to pay it back when you’re asking me to pay it back. So I wouldn’t have did that but he did it to people. They feel like they can do this to people and get away with it.”

Jones has questions that she wants the administration to answer.

“Where is the money from project RESTOR going right now? Is it going to go back to CLECO and give it back to the rightful people is that why we are paying it back? Make it clear.”

Tracy Spriggs says that it seems the city is overcharging people in some cases.

“I know a veteran who left, he worked offshore for a month. He told me he unplugged everything except his refrigerator. So he was gone a whole month. How did he come back to a 600 dollar light bill? It’s crazy and when you try to talk to people they don’t want to hear it.”

City Council President Lee Rubin says that some customers with an outstanding balance who didn’t qualify for Project RESTOR money that didn’t have to be paid back were put into a payment plan.

“A lot of people think it was a conspiracy and they were charging people for things that they didn’t owe, not true in any way. They were only charged for utilities they had actually used and not paid for.”

ABC 31 News submitted a public records request to the city seeking the number of customers who have had their utilities cut off in 2023 and how many have no utility service and they said they had “no record responsive to the request.” In answer to the amount of past-due payments to the city they said the request was overly broad and ambiguous.

Meantime marchers like Shauntell Dauzat keep asking questions and getting no answers.

“I don’t understand my bill and these charges and I don’t think that it’s right that we don’t even have a notice that we’re fixing to cut you off.”

The full statement from Mayor Roy reads:

“I’ve received concerns from citizens about unpaid utility bills. However, collecting the millions owed indiscriminately at once would have hurt struggling families. We took extraordinary steps to restore families and the utility itself. We can’t bankrupt the system by wrongly excusing unpaid bills and unfairly burdening those who pay. We can’t encourage more chronic, intentional nonpayment: we consume utilities, we have to pay. Louisiana Law prohibits a city from offering free utilities or flat bill forgiveness. We work with families to ease burdens. Alexandria hasn’t raised the base electric rate since 1986, and is now again efficiently managing operations. Like other commodities, fuel costs – tied to natural gas prices – are beyond our control. We minimize impacts. The last four years put our utility at risk – mismanagement and malfeasance. We’re fixing this and helping struggling families willing to work with us. The previous administration’s decisions devastated utility operations as found by audit. I ran on a promise to fix it and we are. Project RESTOR provided qualified families over $1 million in fully free grants and restructured 7200 delinquent accounts into payment arrangements totaling over $7.8 million, including terms well over six months and up to 12 months. No program comes close. And the paying ratepayer is not hurt. Misinformation spread on purpose places our utility at risk. Help us help our citizens; get the facts.”