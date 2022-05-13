Alexandria Utility Customers Beware of Fraudulent Calls and Bill Payment Scams

Alexandria, La. (May 12, 2022) — City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.

The City reminds all residents that it will not call customers asking them to make a credit card payment or wire money for bill payment and threaten to terminate services. The City of Alexandria does not call customers for any bill payment.

These calls, which may or may not have a local area code associated with them, do not come from the City of Alexandria or any authorized agent for the City. Customers who receive one of these fraudulent calls should report them to APD at (318) 449-5099 and to Utility Customer Services at (318) 441-6319.