Alexandria Teens Accused of Stealing & Destroying Mail Boxes in Poland Community

Press Release – On June 16th, 2018, deputies responded to the area of LA Highway 457 near LA Highway 3170 in the Poland Community to a report of multiple mailboxes destroyed and/or missing. Deputies took the initial report and continued to patrol the area.

Later that night, deputies responded to a report of a truck that was parked at the Poland Lock and Dam #2 that had been shot several times and sustained extensive damage. Upon deputies arrival to the lock & dam, several of the missing mailboxes were located near the damaged truck. Detectives also responded and began their investigation into the mailbox incident as well as the shooting of the truck. Evidence was gathered at the scene and other locations where the mailboxes were taken.

On July 2nd, 2018, deputies again responded to reports of multiple mailboxes being destroyed in the area of LA Hwy 1 near LA Hwy 457. Detectives had already developed several leads and believed both incidents were connected and carried out by the same perpetrator(s). Through their investigation, Sheriff’s detectives identified three suspects in these incidents; Gavin Hunter Crooks (17) of Alexandria, Benjamin James Abraham (17) of Alexandria, and Harris Christopher Vincent (17) of Alexandria. From their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause and arrest warrants were obtained for all three suspects.

On July 10th, 2018, Gavin Crooks was arrested and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for twenty-six counts of simple criminal damage and one count criminal damage $500-$50,000. Crooks was released later the same day on a $16,000.00 bond.

On July 12th, 2018, Benjamin Abraham and Harris Vincent were arrested and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center for simple criminal damage $500-$50,000. Both were released on a $1,000.00 bond.

Detectives say more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.