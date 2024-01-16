Alexandria service honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

On this birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. many in Alexandria are honoring him, his legacy and his dream for all Americans. ABC 31 News Joel Massey has more on what his life means to some local leaders.

Reverend Robert Lee pastors New Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Alexandria and he was instrumental in putting on a service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. Martin Luther King was a man who fought for equal rights and he did it not just by identifying on particular race. He wanted all races to be treated equally so he wasn’t just for a particular race he was for everybody that equality for mankind would be stretched across the board.”

Lee says that one governing principle guided Kings life and motivated what he did.

“That he exemplified love no matter how he was treated, how people talked about him or how he was disrespected. He always exemplified love but the most important thing he followed the revelation that God laid upon his heart.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister, activist and political philosopher who was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. He advanced civil rights for people of color through the use of nonviolent resistance and nonviolent civil disobedience against Jim Crow laws and other forms of discrimination in the United States.

Woodale Baptist Church pastor Wesley Lotts Jr. says that King cared for the whole human race.

“I admire about Dr. King that he cared about people not just black people but all people and that he sacrificed his life in order to make it better for all peoples especially for people’s right to vote.”

Lotts also helped to put on the program at Alexandria City Hall honoring Dr. King.

“That’s one reason we put on this program to keep the dream alive is to encourage our young people to have the same mind, the same attitude, the same heart that Dr. King had in trying to bring us together as a nation.”

Keeping Dr. King’s dream of equality alive is what motivates these two pastors every day.

