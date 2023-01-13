Alexandria Senior High Wins Golden Boot Award for Raising Funds for American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society works hard to find a cure for cancer.

Their mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients and support their families.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on they joined with local high schools to raise money for research.

Rapides Regional Public Relations Specialist John Marcase says, “We did a little fundraiser and a competition to see who could raise the most money for not only the American Cancer Society but for each school program and the winner who raised the most money was the Alexandria Senior High Trojans, and I would love to present this trophy to Coach Bachman and the entire football program.”

Alexandria Senior High raised $500 through 44 PATS and 3 field goals.

ASH Football Coach Thomas Bachman says, “We’re very proud. It makes you proud of our young men, the effort, and the job that they did this year, where we can, you know, be a part of contributing to the cause.”

Their first Kick Cancer Partnership with local high schools raised $4,500 for cancer research.

Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Katie Dubois says, “Everyone has someone in their lives that has been touched by cancer so it’s awesome to see them having something to raise money for to know that it has a purpose and it’s going to help someone who is going through cancer right now.”

Ash Kicker Bodie Van Dyke says he is proud to help defeat cancer.

“It’s just a great honor. I’ve had four or five people in my family pass away from cancer and it’s great to know I can help doing what I love.”

The school will receive $500, and a $500 donation to the American Cancer Society is being made on behalf of ASH.

Katie Dubois says, “It’s a great thing to get the kids involved early. There’s a lot of different ways to raise money but this is something for the kids.”

The other seven schools in the parish, Bolton, Buckeye, Holy Savior Menard, Northwood, Peabody, Pineville and Tioga, are receiving a minimum donation of $500.