Alexandria Schools on Lockdown This Morning

KLAX TV, ABC 31

News Release – On May 16, a few minutes after 11 am, APD officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1900 block of Monroe Street. The report came from the School Resource Officer at Rosenthal Montessori Elementary School. The SRO, a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy, quickly moved dozens of students inside from the playground area. No students were injured.

APD officers and detectives, and RPSO deputies, came to the scene to investigate. According to information they received, a male suspect fired one shot at another male, who was walking on Monroe Street. Rosenthal School, as well as Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, were both placed on lockdown as a precaution until the threat could be assessed. The lockdown was coordinated with the Rapides Parish School Board, and ended at approximately 12:15 pm.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

 

