Alexandria Rotary Club Provides Grants to Fund Community Projects

The Alexandria Rotary Club gave a $2,500 grant to support the foster care system.

Youth Advisory Board Member Nevaeh Spencer-Williams says, “Me as a youth, who’s been through the system, it feels great to me there are actually people who want to support the foster care community. Like the youth that’s been through foster care, been through different placements.”

She says these funds can help fostering community provide hygiene items and clothes for teens.

Youth Development Manager Kait Burns says, “We love to see that the community is involved with our youth. Our youth is the most important part of our community because they grow up to be the future. Fostering Community would not exist without community, so it is really great to see that our community members and local partnerships are willing to support us and helping us continue our programs is a really big deal.”

Their goal is to build a support system for teens to adjust to their new homes.

Spencer-Williams says, “It just feels good to have the support, actually people who actually think about the foster care youth, you know. It just feels great to have that in our community and actually see people that care.”

The Alexandria Rotary Club also gave grants to Cenla Arts and Healthcare and the Food Bank.

Become a Rotary Club member and learn how to get involved in the community.