Alexandria Rotary Club Hosts their Annual Football Pigskin Preview Program

The Alexandria Rotary Club hosted their Annual Football Pigskin Preview Program.

This is a chance for schools to introduce their football players and coaches.

The Rotary Club chose 9 schools to discuss their football high school and college programs.

Pineville High Football Coach Bryant Bell says he wants to keep building his team.

“We’re going to take it week by week, practice by practice, game by game and see how much we can grow between each week and it’s a day-by-day process, but the guys are doing well with it so far and we expect them to continue to do so.”

Pineville High Quarterback Jaylan Whitty is excited for this coming season.

“Just make sure everybody gives 100 percent effort, hopefully get a lot of passing yards this year, a few touchdowns.”

Alexandria Senior High Football Coach Thomas Bachman looks forward to a winning season.

“We like our team, we feel confident in the group that we have and the work they have put in and you know, the season’s long and I know our kids are going to compete when it’s time to play the games and that’s all we’re after.”

ASH Tight End James Herrington says his goal is to improve every day.

“We have some really good competition lined up for this year, teams like Carencro and Ruston and West Monroe and all those guys, they’re going to test what we’re all about and we’re looking forward to it and ready to show people what we can do.”

ASH Quarterback Joshua Marie says they play with heart every time they step on the field.

“We’ve been working on studying our opponent and learning how to just be able to predict kinda how we’re going to play for the game and just ready to go out there and play hard with heart and everything.”

In their last game against Menard, the Peabody Warhorses tied the game 14-14.

Peabody Football Coach Harry Coleman says he wants to build a new foundation.

“Of course, I can say win a few ball games, but change the mindset of the kids. After coming off a 0-10 season, I just want them to compete and play to the best of their abilities.”

Peabody Quarterback Caleb Davidson says he is determined to earn more wins.

“This season I want to come out and as a team I want to win games, just change the narrative that we are not the same old Peabody from last year.”

Bolton High Football Coach James Dartez plans to build a better name for themselves.

“Improve week by week, that’s the biggest thing I tell, let’s get better every day, let’s get better every week and try to go 1-0 each week.”

Bolton Linebacker Aaron Obey says they need to work harder to win more games.

“Working on the small things first, you know, offense they did a good job, but they just couldn’t finish. Finishing is a big word this week for us, so we have to finish the game just how we started it.”

Bolton Quarterback Brennan Page says they learn something new each time they play.

“We need to execute and finish on the offensive side of the ball because we held each team to zero points and when they help us out, the offense can help them out.”

Buckeye High School, Tioga High School, Northwood High School, and Louisiana Christian University football teams were also honored at the Annual Pigskin Program.

The Alexandria Rotary Club is proud to put teams together to mingle and discuss how they can make each other better.

The Alexandria Rotary Club holds meetings every Tuesday and they invite different guests each week.