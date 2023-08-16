Alexandria Rotary Club hosts annual “Pigskin Preview”

Football and a feast was the agenda for Alexandria Rotary Club as they hosted their annual “Pigskin Preview.” Local football teams were invited to Rotary to share a meal, community, and an inside look at their teams’ season.

The football season is fast approaching for all of the teams, and the anticipation for the coming season is filled with excitement says LCU Linebacker Andre Reed.

“We had a real good off season, and a real good summer. We brought a lot of guys back. So we’re expecting to make a deep run this year.”

For the high schools in the area the school year has just begun. For some players it will be their last year of high school education and football. Reed says LCU being the only collegiate football program in CENLA offers the opportunity to influence young men on life after high school football.

“I feel like we’re setting a good example and being the only team in this area, just letting them know that there’s still a next level in this area that they can go to and continue to succeed in life in football.”

Summer is drawing to an end, and the pigskin preview prepares CENLA to run into the football season.