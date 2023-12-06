Alexandria Rotary Club Hears Presentation on Leadership

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Alexandria Rotary Club heard from the assistant vice president of institutional advancement at Nichols State University on the qualities of a leader. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on the things that need to be in place to be a good leader in the workplace.

Milan Patel the senior medical director of Cabrini Hospital was impressed by Ray Peters’ presentation on leadership to the Alexandria Rotary Club.

“There’s a difference between managing people and leading people it’s really important how we lead. One other thing was in the leadership he talked about influence and how we can influence people by having that relationship through communication and trust.”

Patel highlighted one of the things that stuck out for him that Peters spoke about.

“In the top thing that he spelled out for being a great leader was leaders eat last and leaders speak last and I think that’s really giving a space to your people to kind of speak their mind and really give their feedback and when you make a decision it will be much easier to lead them because it is their idea that you are trying to influence.”

Peters said that leaders have a big responsibility to influence the lives of those they lead.

“Leadership equals influence. Anything we say anything we do we influence the actions of others. So from a leadership perspective we have to be who we are, represent what we need to be so that people will follow us in the work that we do.”

Peters says leaders need to display a high level of emotional intelligence.

“Emotional intelligence is how do we act with others and what is our expectation of others as we work with them. Do we have the appropriate level of empathy when we work with the people. People need to know that we appreciate them.”

-30-