Alexandria Rotary Club hears presentation on artificial intelligence

ALEXANDRIA, La. – There’s lots of talk these days about so-called “Artificial Intelligence” computers that can create, or mimic, much of what we can do ourselves. Last week, that talk shifted to the Alexandria Rotary Club. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us what folks in Central Louisiana think about “A-I” and its place in our lives.

Rotarian Jonathan Stokes sees the rise of artificial intelligence having a great possibility for good in society.

“It seems like it’s an incredible tool with incredible potential but just like any tool it can be misused and you have to understand its limitations.”

Professor of Information Systems Andrew Schwarz spoke to the Alexandria Rotary Club about the benefits and pitfalls of artificial intelligence.

“AI only knows what’s being fed to it. So we have to all understand and recognize how AI operates and how it works.”

Schwarz says that regulation of AI is inevitable.

“A lot of the growth around AI is going to need to be regulated so we’re going to need to watch how regulation occurs within this industry. We also need to see how AI is going to be assimilated into the products that we’re all going to use. It’s all very integrated already into our Microsoft products but you’re going to see this increasingly going into our Google products and eventually to our iPhones as well.”

Stokes says one of the things that Schwarz brought up that he is concerned about is the potential for using AI in cyber attacks.

“He mentioned the possibility of a cyber breach cyber security issues using AI that’s pretty scary I think.”

Especially in a town which is still grappling with the after effects of a controversial data breach at the city of Alexandria.

-30-