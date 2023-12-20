Alexandria Rotary Club hears from Louisiana first lady on human trafficking

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The U.S. Department of State reports human trafficking claims 27.6 million victims at any time, world-wide. And those victims can include people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities. The first lady of Louisiana spoke to our area this week to talk about the problem of human trafficking in the state. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us how she is raising awareness about the issue and her efforts to stop it.

“And these survivors they are incredible women and men, incredible children. And they have such dreams like you and me and they’re waiting for us to come and give them the hope.”

Louisiana’s first lady Donna Edwards didn’t mince words when it came to the growing problem of human trafficking.

Rotarian Michael Davis says the first lady’s presentation inspired him.

“I was very impressed with her knowledge of it, very impressed by her sincerity in trying to conquer the problem if it is conquerable and I know it is to a certain degree and inspired me to want to learn more and do more.”

Louisiana statistics show 88 percent of human trafficking victims in Louisiana are female and 70 percent are under 17 years old.

“This is huge. It’s a modern day form of slavery and it’s getting bigger and bigger. And let me tell you another thing that is real sickening. You know why it’s getting bigger and bigger? Because a drug, you can only use a drug one time but you can use a person over and over again.”

Davis says he learned about much more than numbers from the first lady’s talk.

“Well that it was so pervasive and that it is everywhere and it is right here among us and it’s probably within our reach, within our touch and we just don’t realize it. And what I also learned is it’s never too early to start teaching your children and in my case grandchildren about the horrors that are lying out there waiting for them.”

The first lady’s plan for combatting the situation involves getting churches getting active in the fight. And that’s a step Davis says he likes a lot.

“If each church would have a family take one or two foster children that would take care of all our foster children in the state. Because we have 7,000 churches in the state and there’s less than 4,000 foster children right now.”

He, the first lady, and others, hope building a bridge of faith and support will make it harder for the human trafficking problem to grow.

