Alexandria Rotary Club Announces Grant Recipients
The Rotary Club of Alexandria Grants Committee announced their grant recipients yesterday at their weekly meeting. They chose several nonprofits to work on projects in Cenla. A total of $25,000 was awarded.
The Rotary Club of Alexandria Grant Program provides financial support to nonprofit organizations that advance literacy for children and adults and/or improve the lives of children, youth, seniors, and others with special needs in the Alexandria community.
Those non-profits receiving grants are:
Fostering Community – Backpack/School Uniform and Supplies Campaign – $3,000
Safe Sleep Campaign – $2,000
Cenla Pregnancy Center Parenting Education Program – $5,000
Community HealthWorx Direct Care for Veterans Dental needs – $3,000
United Way The Leader in Me Program – $5,000
Boudreaux’s Animal Rescue Krewe (BARK) – $2,000
Re-Entry Solutions Computers to help local individuals gain employment – $4,000
Historical Association of Central LA – $1,000
ABC31 News