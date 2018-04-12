Alexandria Rotary Club Announces Grant Recipients

The Rotary Club of Alexandria Grants Committee announced their grant recipients yesterday at their weekly meeting. They chose several nonprofits to work on projects in Cenla. A total of $25,000 was awarded.

The Rotary Club of Alexandria Grant Program provides financial support to nonprofit organizations that advance literacy for children and adults and/or improve the lives of children, youth, seniors, and others with special needs in the Alexandria community.

Those non-profits receiving grants are:

Fostering Community – Backpack/School Uniform and Supplies Campaign – $3,000

Safe Sleep Campaign – $2,000

Cenla Pregnancy Center Parenting Education Program – $5,000

Community HealthWorx Direct Care for Veterans Dental needs – $3,000

United Way The Leader in Me Program – $5,000

Boudreaux’s Animal Rescue Krewe (BARK) – $2,000

Re-Entry Solutions Computers to help local individuals gain employment – $4,000

Historical Association of Central LA – $1,000

ABC31 News